Is Riverdale new tonight on The CW following season 5 hiatus?







Is Riverdale new tonight on The CW? If you are coming into this article with questions all about that, we’re pleased to lend a helping hand. To go along with that, we’ll talk of course about the season 5 hiatus in general.

Now, let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way — there is NO new episode tonight. Not only that, but there is no new episode until we get around to July. It doesn’t seem like there’s any intention for the network to change things up, especially since they have a new show in Kung Fu taking over that timeslot.

So when will you start to get some more details about what’s next on Riverdale? Think in terms of mid-to-late May. Right now, The CW is likely investing most of their resources into promoting some of the current shows on the air; they need ratings year-round. They’ll start pushing this show again before too long and then, we can get some more teases about what’s coming.

The most obvious thing that the marketing team will probably focus on is the status of Jughead, especially with the way that the midseason finale ended. We know that this is FAR from the first time that the writers have put this character in jeopardy but what can we say? This is a show that really loves to play the hits with this sort of thing. We obviously hope that he’s okay and then from there, we can venture a little bit more into the great unknown.

In the end, the biggest thing to know is this: There’s a lot of show on Riverdale left to go. We’re looking forward to diving into every single part of it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Riverdale

What do you most want to see on Riverdale moving forward?

Are you sad that this is going to be SUCH a long hiatus? Be sure to share right now in the comments and be sure to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







