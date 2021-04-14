Blue Bloods season 11 episode 12 photo: Jamie, Eddie conflict ahead?







Where is Blue Bloods season 11 episode 12 going to take the characters of Jamie and Eddie? Let’s just say that there is conflict on the horizon … not that should be all that surprising to anyone out there, either. Haven’t we been down this road many times before already?

The photo above of Vanessa Ray, Lauren Patten (as Officer Witten), and Will Estes gives you a small sense of what is coming, as does the following snippet from the CBS synopsis: “Eddie wonders if she’s being too stubborn after she publicly undermines one of Jamie’s decisions at work.”

First of all, why do these two always have to fight? We do wish we saw more moments of the two of them as a happily-married couple, given that they have been so few and far between with this show over the years. With that being said, we also know why that is: Blue Bloods is a show largely about exploring conflict. They’ve never been one to shy away from it, and we can’t be surprised by this particular direction, either. Jamie and Eddie likely do have a number of wonderful, romantic moments — we just don’t get a chance to see them. It’s the same as how we didn’t get a chance to see the proposal, or we didn’t get a chance to see the actual vows at the wedding. It’s a part of the show’s M.O., which is why we don’t think they’ll be changing course.

As for the specifics within this story, we understand why Eddie would be questioning herself here. Jamie is technically her superior, but she also needs to challenge him if he’s wrong. Much of it is about finding that right push and pull — Jamie has to be okay with criticism, and Eddie has to find the best way to deliver criticism. Finding a compromise may be the most important thing that the two can do here.

Luckily, we only have to wait two more days to see how this plays out.

Related – Be sure to get more news on Friday’s Blue Bloods, especially when it comes to the Baker story

What do you want to see for Jamie and Eddie on Blue Bloods season 11 episode 12?

Be sure to give us some early thoughts and theories below! Once you do just that, remember also keep coming back for further updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







