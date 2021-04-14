Why is Anupam Kher leaving New Amsterdam, Dr. Kapoor role?







Why is Anupam Kher leaving New Amsterdam, and is he really gone for good? We understand if you have questions after this past episode.

Luckily, within this piece we’re glad to have a little more information on the topic, though we wish it was more positive news. TVLine has confirmed that Kher is departing the series and the role of Dr. Kapoor, though it is still somewhat sad that it happened without that much of a full goodbye.

Yet, and as is often the case with a show behind the scenes, there are a number of factors at play here. Take, for example, that Kher has been in his home country of India, which makes travel to and from work very difficult during a global health crisis. There is another factor that is present here in that his wife, Kirron Kher, is currently undergoing treatment for a form of blood cancer. Health always comes first, and that is a lesson that New Amsterdam itself has been trying to reinforce over the past couple of years. We wish both of them the best as they deal with this devastating illness and we hope for a full recovery.

In a statement to The Hindustan Times, here is what Anupam had to say about his wife’s treatment:

“She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors … [She is] well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love.”

Even if we never see Anupam Kher on New Amsterdam again, we do hope that we’ll have an update here or there on Kapoor. The character went through so much over the past year that we’d love at least more emotional closure. It was devastating to see how all of this played out last night.

