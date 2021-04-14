New Amsterdam season 3 episode 8 spoilers: Be prepared for ‘Catch’







Are you ready to learn more about New Amsterdam season 3 episode 8 and what you can expect to see? Prepare yourself for yet another installment taking on some serious issues…

So what do we know at present? Let’s start things off with this: We’re gearing up for an installment entitled “Catch,” and one that will look at more of the consequences of system racism. Inequality can spread out in all directions, and it often produces a chain effect. It impacts everyone from working professionals to children to the elderly, and we’ve already seen how deep the impact is when it comes to medical care.

If you want to get a few more details now on where the story is set to go, be sure to check out the full New Amsterdam season 3 episode 8 synopsis:

04/20/2021 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max is forced to examine the inequities in child labor for women of color. Bloom must deal with an overcrowded ED. Sharpe helps Dr. Agnes Kao (Christine Chang) with a gut-wrenching diagnosis. Reynolds finds himself experiencing something new on the job. TV-14

One thing we especially appreciate with New Amsterdam right now is understanding how racial inequality is more than just a one-episode issue. You obviously hope that it’s something that Max can address for multiple episodes this season, while also showing the extent of the struggle that comes with it. These are problems that have gone on for centuries, far longer than Max or any other character has been alive.

As for some of the other stories, this is going to be very much a signature hour of New Amsterdam. One of the things that this show does best is throw a number of different stories at you — it builds the investment, and also adds to the fullness of the world.

