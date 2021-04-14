The Blacklist season 8 episode 14 spoilers: Meet Mrs. French







Want to get more context on Liz Keen’s world entering The Blacklist season 8 episode 14? If so, we are happy to help!

The photo above is one of your first looks at someone who could be rather valuable to this world moving forward in Mrs. French. As for who she is and what she does, it seems like one of her primary duties is taking care of Agnes. Makes sense, no? Liz wants to ensure that her daughter is cared for at all times if she’s going to continue to have her with her — also, she’s going to be off doing some dangerous stuff. That can’t be forgotten in the midst of everything here.

We’ve heard references to a “Mr. French” on The Blacklist before, so we can’t be altogether shocked to see that a Mrs. French is entering the picture now. The purpose of episode 14 by and large is going to be showing what happened to Liz during her time away — we know that she’s building an empire and trying to stop Raymond Reddington forever, but what are the means to this end? How are we going to see all of these events transpire? These are things that we should be spending a lot of time thinking about over the next little while.

Before we get around to this episode, though, know that a new The Blacklist is airing on NBC this Friday! This one will revolve around Reddington and Anne’s relationship — and yes, we’re totally nervous about what’s going to happen here.

What are you most excited to see on The Blacklist season 8 episode 14?

