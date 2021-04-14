The Bachelor star Colton Underwood comes out in GMA interview







Today on Good Morning America, we saw what truly is a historic moment in The Bachelor franchise: Colton Underwood coming out.

Speaking to host Robin Roberts, the reality star and former football player detailed what led to him making this decision, including how long he’s questioned his sexuality and how he is now “happier and healthier” than ever. This is a courageous move, one that could help to inspire other people (especially those who feel closeted by their environment) to be more comfortable in their own skin. Colton is the first lead of the series to announce something like this following their time on the show.

As historic and important as this announcement is, did the GMA interview do enough to contextualize all of Colton’s past? That is a big question we do come away wondering. While he did offer blanket apologies to women he has hurt, the questions regarding if he potentially misled the contestants from his season about his sexuality were generic at best. Meanwhile, there was also not a lot of time spent in regards to his past with ex Cassie Randolph, who he initially chose on his season. The relationship ended last spring, but since that time Colton faced allegations of stalking and at one point, had a restraining order filed against him by Randolph. She later asked the court to dismiss the order, with the two reportedly reaching a “private agreement.”

Cassie has yet to comment on Colton’s announcement, but events like this morning are a reminder that multiple things can be true. We can celebrate Colton’s bravery in this moment, while also still asking questions about his time on The Bachelor, his relationship with Cassie, and any emotional aftermath that came about as a result of his decisions.

What do you think about Colton Underwood’s interview with Good Morning America?

