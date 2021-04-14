Big Sky episode 12 spoilers: One weird family reunion







Next week on Big Sky episode 12, you’re going to see the show continue the new story set in motion tonight — one all about the ranch. You’ve probably learned at this point that this is far from your typical establishment, one full of questionable characters and a patriarch who is desperate to protect everything that is close to him.

Next week’s new episode is entitled “No Better Than Dogs,” and the question you have to wonder is this: What happens when Blake comes back? How much chaos is that going to cause? What’s next for Ronald? Below, the Big Sky episode 12 synopsis gives you a good sense of some of what’s next (save the Ronald part):

“No Better Than Dogs” – Cassie and Jenny each face a dangerous attempt to run them out of town while Jerrie has a close encounter with a dangerous threat of her own. Back at the ranch, Blake returns home, where he receives anything but a warm welcome. This ain’t your typical family reunion on “Big Sky,” TUESDAY, APRIL 20 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

One of the things that makes Big Sky so fascinating goes beyond the setting and Jenny/Cassie. It has to do with the themes. Desperation is at the center of almost everything, whether it be a desperation to solve a case, a desperation to feel something, or a desperation in order to let some of your true feelings loose. Horst Kleinsasser may be one of the most compelling characters on this show yet and to think, we barely know anything about him at the moment. The same goes for the rest of the family, as strange and dysfunctional as a good many of them may be.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Big Sky right away

What do you want to see when it comes to the events of Big Sky episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, stick around — there are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







