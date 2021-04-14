Is Shaunette Renée Wilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner leaving The Resident?







Are Shaunette Renée Wilson and Malcolm-Jamal Warner going to be leaving The Resident following this week’s episode? If you have these questions, we more than understand that.

Why is this? Your primary exhibit A to all of this comes following what we saw tonight. In the closing minutes of the episode, we saw Mina make the decision to go back to Nigeria. While she loves treating medicine in Atlanta, going back will enable her to avoid any immigration mess and help people who are truly in need.

As for AJ, he loves her — and because of that, he’s willing to go along with her. He’ll have room to practice medicine there and make a huge impact in the world.

Will anything cause these plans to go awry? There is a chance of that happening, mostly because of a situation that could give AJ pause — think in terms of a health crisis involving someone very close to him. You saw a tease of that in the promo for what lies ahead. Be prepared for a lot of emotional moments over the course of this hour — clearly, The Resident is back on the air with a bang.

No matter what happens, we have to imagine both Wilson and Warner sticking with the series long-term. It’s hard to imagine that the producers would write out two major characters in such a short period of time, especially with such a noble reason behind their mission. We almost wonder if the writers will explore them overseas before eventually, finding a way to bring them back to Chastain. There are all kinds of story possibilities here, and we’re eager to see a lot of them explored.

Related – Be sure to get more news when it comes to The Resident

What do you think is going to happen to Mina and AJ on The Resident coming up?

Do you think that these characters are going to leave the show? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around for other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







