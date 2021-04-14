Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC with episode 10 after extended hiatus?







Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? We know that it’s been a really long time since there were new episodes of the show on the air.

Luckily, the wait is FINALLY over! The drama is going to be bringing new episodes to the table starting tonight. Not only that, but they’re going to be airing sooner rather than later. There are two installments on starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, and this is going to be both an evolution to everything that we’ve seen so far and also something totally new. Ultimately, this is what the show is going to have to do in order to succeed long-term; they will need to keep bringing on board new cases, but you don’t want to just forget about the past, either. Think of it like a difficult balancing act, and we hope that the show is able to pull this off.

Want to get a few more details while you wait for these episodes to air? Then check out the official description…

“Catastrophic Thinking/All Kinds of Snakes” – Three months after Ronald’s escape, Cassie and Jenny have officially partnered up to take down a fresh slew of troublemakers, but all isn’t coming up roses; Ronald is still on the loose, a domestic case takes a macabre and deadly turn, and a U.S. Marshall is sticking his nose in their case files. Right as the women of Dewell & Hoyt seem to be getting used to the new normal, Jenny gets an alarming call from an old flame; leading her and Cassie headfirst into a new case, a new jurisdiction and a whole lot of new trouble. It’s time to meet the Kleinsassers on the two-hour return of “Big Sky,” TUESDAY, APRIL 13 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

If this isn’t enough for you, our hope is that the video below will serve as a way to get you a little more amped on what the future holds.

What do you most want to see on Big Sky moving forward?

Are you glad that the show is back on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you take a look at that, be sure to also stick around — there are some more updates coming up and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: ABC.)

