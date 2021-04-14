Prodigal Son season 2 episode 9 spoilers: What is Martin up to?







Now that we are on the other side of the hiatus, isn’t it nice to know Prodigal Son season 2 episode 9 is airing next week? We don’t have to worry about a hiatus anymore! Instead, we can just dive more into a case that is full of bizarre twists — and also one that forces Malcolm Bright to dive right in. It’s one called “The Killabustas,” which is a pretty clear reference to the group of people that Tom Payne’s character is looking to take down.

So will he be able to actually do this? That’s something that we are currently filing away in the category of easier said than done, and we’ll just have to wait and see where the rest of the story goes. We’re just prepared for chaos, and for some things to decidedly not go our main character’s way.

To get some more insight on that and a few other things, we strongly suggest that you check out the full Prodigal Son season 2 episode 9 synopsis below:

Despite Gil’s fatherly concerns, Bright throws himself into a new case involving an escalating killer that has Edrisa’s online vigilante group, known as the “Killabustas,” trying to stop him. Meanwhile, Jessica realizes that she must dive deep into her past traumas in order to write a book and may need Gil’s help to do it. Then, Martin’s relationship with Dr. Capshaw intensifies in the all-new “The Killabustas” episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Tuesday, April 20 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PR-209) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Of course, we’re nervous about whatever Martin ends up doing with Vivian. It’s almost impossible not to be. This is a bond that could lead to the story going in some particularly dangerous directions, and we’re just going to have to see what some of those look like as the remainder of this season progresses.

