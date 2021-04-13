Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? More ‘Brotherly Love’ hopes







Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? Within this piece, we’re going to share everything you need to know about that! That also includes more details on “Brotherly Love,” which could be the most important installment ever for Kevin and Randall.

For some more news on This Is Us in video form, be sure to watch our most-recent discussion at the bottom of this article! After you do just that, be sure to also subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates. We’ll have a review up tonight after the episode airs.

Luckily, we can tell you that you don’t have to wait to see this episode arrive! After all, “Brotherly Love” is set to premiere in a matter of hours, and we should go ahead and tell you to get all of your tissues at the ready. There’s a good chance that you are going to need them. This is the episode where Kevin and Randall attempt to work on their fractured relationship, and talk about a number of different things that they have failed to address for a pretty long time. You have to expect that this is going to be difficult; there’s almost no way that it wouldn’t be when you consider what the two of them have gone through.

Is there a reason for hope by the end of it? Absolutely. Given that the two characters are on good terms (seemingly) in the flash-forwards, we have no real reason to think that conflict is going to become the new normal. We just have to get to a point where we see the show go through its paces and if the two are able to work things out, precisely how that happens. We know that Beth is at least appearing in this episode based on some of the sneak peeks, but in general, we’re not expecting something big in scale with a lot of different characters.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on This Is Us, including details on this episode plus what the future holds

What do you most want to see on This Is Us moving forward?

Are you glad that the series is back on the air tonight? Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you check that out, remember to also stick around — there are some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







