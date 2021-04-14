This Is Us season 5 episode 14 return date hopes at NBC







Following tonight’s new episode on NBC, what could the This Is Us season 5 episode 14 return date be at NBC? Rest assured that in this piece, we’ll hand down what we know on this subject!

Alas, we do have to kick things off here with some bad news: There is no new episode airing next week on the network. Not only that, but it doesn’t seem as though there’s one airing for a little bit. While NBC tends to wrap up this show earlier on in the spring, they’re clearly changing things up this go-around. This may be due to the global health crisis, as there’s not as much programming available as the network is used to having.

NBC has now officially confirmed that the series is back on Tuesday, May 11 — so yea, that’s a pretty long wait.

One of the larger mysteries that we’ve got at the moment is fairly simple: We don’t know how many loose ends there even are out there at the moment. With Kevin and Randall working through their differences and with the new babies all born, a lot of the short-term storylines have reached a resolution. We’re left to wonder mostly about Rebecca and Miguel’s past, what happens to Kate and Toby in the future, and of course why Nicky is wearing a wedding ring down the road. The mysteries that we’ve got largely don’t seem like ones that will be answered this season.

So what’s the objective of the remaining episodes? Time will tell.

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 5 episode 14?

