Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? More on season 18 episode 12







Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? If you're entering this piece with questions about season 18 episode 12, we've got you covered!

First and foremost, we should kick things off by getting the bad news out of the way. After all, there is no new episode airing tonight on the network. What gives with that? It’s largely a function of CBS spacing out their remaining episodes as long as possible. The next new installment carries with it the title of “Sangre,” and you are going to have a chance to see that when you get around to Tuesday, April 20. It’s only a week away, which all things considered is not the worst hiatus in the world.

So what is coming up on this episode? You’ll see more of Pam Dawber as Marcie Warren, but also a chance to see Torres’ father for the first time and learn a little bit more about his past. For other insight, view the full NCIS season 18 episode 12 synopsis below now:

“Sangre” – Evidence from the stabbing of a Marine Sergeant leads Torres to meet his father, Miguel (Steven Bauer), who left when he was a child, on NCIS, Tuesday, April 20 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pam Dawber returns as investigative reporter Marcie Warren.

We don’t know if Bauer is going to be more than a one-episode guest star, but at least this should be a chance to understand more of why Nick is the way that he is. We’ve had a lot of questions about his past for a while, and we can only hope that answers are incoming!

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 18 episode 12?

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 18 episode 12?

