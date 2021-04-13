The Resident season 4 episode 9 sneak peek: Will Cain help Rose?







Tomorrow night The Resident season 4 episode 9 is finally set to return to Fox after some time off the air — why not look at what’s to come for Barrett Cain?

In the video below, you can see a new sneak peek (via TV Insider) that puts the focus on Morris Chestnut’s character in a particularly big way. We know that he is going through the process of physical therapy and with that, there are sure to be some more struggles coming around the corner.

With that being said, though, the primary focus of this preview is the time that he’s spending with Rose. What do we know about her at the moment? She is also undergoing physical therapy, and she’s at least someone who Barrett can relate to — they both have a struggle ahead, and even if she’s tough on him at times, he can be more vulnerable with her.

In the end, he also does his best in order to care for her when she collapses in the middle of her therapy. Hopefully, she’ll get to the ER and be okay! Barrett does need a confidante or two, at least for however long he ends up being a part of this show. (He’s been gone from the show for a while, so we’re just starting to get back in the groove of having him around.)

Beyond whatever is going on here, we’re of course looking for some interesting story when it comes to Barrett and Mina. After everything that he’s done, can he at least go the extra mile to try and make amends? Is that too much to ask?

