Black Lightning season 4 episode 8 spoilers: The other side of ‘Painkiller’







Following tonight's backdoor pilot for the Painkiller spin-off, Black Lightning season 4 episode 8 will go back to normal. The show will focus more on the long-term storylines within its final season, with Jefferson serving as the lead once more … and at a pretty inopportune time.

What’s happening in the character’s orbit? We think that the Black Lightning season 4 episode 8 synopsis does a pretty good job of spelling all of that out:

TROUBLE – The FBI pays Jefferson (Cress Williams) a visit. Meanwhile, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) surprises Grace (Chantal Thuy). Christine Adams, James Remar, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. The episode was written by Andre Edmonds and directed by Bille Woodruff (#408). Original airdate 4/19/2021.

Over the course of this episode, it’s our hope that the title character will at least be able to conquer what’s in front of him — even if there are larger struggles still to come. Because the end is so near for this show, we imagine that there will be themes like legacy that course throughout. It goes without saying that Black Lightning has made an impact on Freeland, but how will that be felt long-term? How will that be present through his kids? There are so many different ways that a legacy can be expressed and that’s something we are currently left to think about.

Above all else, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that this episode, coupled with every single one that follows, provides the perfect mixture of drama, suspense, and of course superhero action. Even with smaller budgets than network counterparts, The CW often finds a way to pull that off. Hopefully they continue to the rest of the way here.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Black Lightning season 4 episode 8?

How do you think the story is going to build moving into the series finale? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

