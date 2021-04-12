Is 9-1-1: Lone Star new on Fox? All April episode details







Is 9-1-1: Lone Star new tonight on Fox? We know that we’ve been waiting for a super-long time to get new episodes of the show, but are they actually here? Within this article, we come offering up an answer to that question — not only that, but we’re also giving you a look at what the future is going to hold.

We don’t want to linger too long on anything here, so let’s go ahead and hand out the bad news: There is no new episode tonight still. The only silver lining we can give you is this: It’s the final week of an extended hiatus for the show and come April 19, we could be back with the rest of the season. The first order of business is resolving the Judd/Grace cliffhanger and after that, we’ll see where things go from there.

Want a few more details about the next two episodes overall? We’ve got that for you below — go ahead and consider that an appetizer.

Season 2 episode 9 – Grace and Judd fight for their lives in the aftermath of the horrific car accident, as flashbacks show how a childhood tragedy led Judd to meet Grace and how they ultimately fell in love in the all-new “Saving Grace” spring premiere episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, April 19 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-209) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Season 2 episode 10 – The 126 make calls to a bloody disaster at an ice cream shop and help rescue a boy missing from his own birthday party. Meanwhile, the 126 holds an “intervention” for Owen after he accidentally spills his secrets to new roommate Mateo. Then, T.K. and Carlos take a big step in their relationship, as Grace learns to rely on others in the aftermath of the car accident in the all-new “A Little Help From My Friends” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, April 26 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-210) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Unfortunately, that synopsis for episode 10 doesn’t give away much about Judd and Grace’s fate — we are hoping they survive, but we also recognize that there is no guarantee of any one thing throughout.

