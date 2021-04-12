Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS following long hiatus?







Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS — finally? We know that it’s been a rather-long wait to get to this point, as we’ve dealt with a college basketball hiatus the past few weeks.

Luckily, we come today bearing some very good news! After all, there is a new episode airing tonight entitled “Welcome to the Art Class,” and it’s one that should bring jealousy, comedy, guest stars, and a whole lot more. It is airing at the show’s standard 8:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot, and you can view more insight courtesy of the attached synopsis:

“Welcome to the Art Class” – When Tina and Gemma get more than they bargained for in a revealing art class, Calvin can’t hide his jealousy and takes drastic action. Also, Dave, Marty and Malcolm team up to crack the case of an unfinished mystery novel, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, April 12 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

To go along with this, why not also share some insight on what’s coming after the fact? There is no other hiatus in the immediate future, and that means a new installment next week. Check out more scoop on that right now…

“Welcome to the Hero” – Dave earns Calvin’s respect when he thwarts a robbery at the barbershop, until the recognition goes to his head and he starts exaggerating the truth. Also, Marty invites an anxious Gemma to give his new stress-busting hobby a try, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, April 19 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

With a season 4 renewal already locked in, you don’t have anything to worry about when it comes to the rest of this season. Just sit back, have a few laughs, and take a little break from the rest of the world. After all we’ve been through the past few months, we deserve that.

