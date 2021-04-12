All American season 3 episode 9 spoilers: ‘Put Up or Shut Up’







Next week on All American season 3 episode 9, you will have a chance to see an episode entitled “Put Up or Shut Up” that seems mostly to be about one thing: Football. Some of the personal stories will still be there when it comes to Olivia and Jordan, but Spencer is going to realize that time is of the essence. If he wants to take his career to the next level, this is his opportunity to do so. He has to come out and deliver on the football field, so will he be able to focus enough in order to do it?

Below, we’ve got the full all American season 3 episode 9 synopsis with some more updates all about what lies ahead:

IT’S NOW OR NEVER – Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is feeling the pressure and knows he needs to have the game of his life as he is still trying to follow his dream of playing football. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) makes a risky choice when it comes to football. Olivia (Samantha Logan) attends a new Narcotics Anonymous in search of a sponsor but is worried about making the wrong choice. Coop (Bre-Z) reveals some information to Layla (Greta Onieogou) about Layla’s dad. Meanwhile, Billy (Tay Diggs) and Laura (Monet Mazur) are shocked when they hear what Jordan has been keeping from them. Cody Christian and Karimah Westbrook also star. David McWhirter directed the episode written by John A. Norris (#310). Original airdate 4/19/2021.

One of things that makes All American the show it is revolves around the pressure that Spencer feels. There’s the notion of pride that comes with performing on the field, but then there’s also the financial implications. There’s the social dynamics that come with playing the game, and there’s also trying to make those around him proud. He may still be young, but it’s clear at the moment that the weight of the world rests very much on his shoulders.

