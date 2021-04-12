Blue Bloods season 11 episode 12 photo: The new Danny, Baez update!







We’ve spoken a good bit already about Blue Bloods season 11 episode 12 this Friday, at least when it comes to Baker’s story. So what else is happening beyond that? Where is the story going to take Danny and Baez?

We’ve said this a few times already, but it certainly bears repeating: We’re more intrigued about these two characters than ever these days. A lot of it stems from that recent conversation where they admitted it was “awkward” talking about their love lives with each other. It was the first real evidence we have that there is something brewing underneath the surface here. We don’t know if anything romantic will be explored here over the remainder of the season, but we don’t think that conversation will be forgotten.

On the surface, what we know is that in episode 12, “Danny and Baez investigate the attempted murder of a couple with huge secrets.” The photo above seemingly features the two characters at the hospital. It’s possible that the characters behind them are the aforementioned couple, and Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez’s characters are there to ask questions.

If Danny and Baez do have conversations about their feelings, it’s likely to come up organically. We don’t think the show is going to independently throw that at us from an unexpected direction. Most of their stories are tied to cases — even the “awkward” conversation mentioned earlier was a part of that storyline.

Even if this episode offers nothing more beyond a case-of-the-week for these two characters, we know that there are four more installments on the other side. That could offer up more opportunities and if not then, maybe something more can happen in season 12 … provided, of course, we have one. Given that another Friday-night show in MacGyver is ending, that makes it less likely in our mind that Blue Bloods will be going away, as well.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on Blue Bloods, including more details on the Baker story

What do you want to see coming up for Danny and Baez on Blue Bloods season 11 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do that, stick around for all sorts of other updates on the show. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







