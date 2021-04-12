Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen: Did Sasha or Roscoe advance?







We’ve got another season of Top Chef upon us (this time set in Portland), and that of course means more of Last Chance Kitchen! This is one of our favorite digital shows out there, and it’s a perfectly bite-sized dessert to Top Chef itself.

As we went into the first real episode of the season, we wondered who would emerge. Roscoe is a guy we barely got to know on the show, and he comes in with a different experience and skill set than most other contestants. Meanwhile, he was up against Sasha, who was obviously disappointed over her elimination on this past episode. She left after being forced to team up with someone else and the two never quite meshed. If the show was still a solo competition, maybe this exit wouldn’t have happened.

Luckily for Sasha, she more than proves herself during her Last Chance Kitchen showdown with Roscoe. The objective here was fairly clear: Finding a way to break through the “tough skin” of some difficult ingredients, and from there working to ensure that you made a perfect dish. Using difficult fruits and proteins can be no easy task, but both combatants actually made something tasty!

This was not a showdown where one chef fumbled — Sasha just did it a little bit better and now, she gets a chance to move forward. We hope that we continue to see Roscoe the rest of the season, but it remains to be seen if the format will be a little different this time. We’ve already seen some changes to the familiar format due to the global health crisis — think in terms of no real visits to Whole Foods or no crowds tasting any of the dishes. The show is relying instead on its all-star panel of judges to figure it out.

