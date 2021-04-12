The Rookie season 3 episode 10 spoilers: What’s up with Lucy, Bradford?







Next week on The Rookie season 3 episode 10, you’ll see John Nolan take on a very different sort of job for his professor. Also, could we be getting more signs that a Chen – Bradford relationship is coming?

At this point, it’s clear that the show is dancing around the idea of “Chenford.” We know that ABC teased something not that long ago that didn’t turn out to be anything … or was it? Something strange is going to happen within this episode, and it’s at least enough to make Lucy start to ask some questions. For some more information on that, check out the full The Rookie season 3 episode 10 synopsis below:

“New Blood” – When Professor Fiona Ryan’s car window is smashed following a series of mysterious notes, Officer Nolan volunteers to guard her house overnight. Meanwhile, Lucy notices that Tim is being much nicer to his new boot than he was with her and she does not like it on “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, APRIL 18 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

So why is Tim being a little bit nicer? That’s not something that we’ve got a clear answer to at the moment, and there are a few different explanations we could think of. Maybe his time with Lucy is causing him to try a different approach — training officers can evolve too, right? Another possibility is that he was just tougher on her because he cares for her and wants her to be as good of a cop as possible — people often show affection in their own way, so maybe this is just how someone like him communicates it.

As for Nolan, there’s a good chance that his storyline could be a lot of sitting around and waiting … but odds are, he won’t be taking a metaphorical nap out there. Something crazy has to happen, right?

