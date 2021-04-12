Pennyworth season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Epix?







Following today’s big finale on Epic, is a Pennyworth season 3 renewal going to happen? Or, should we expect there to be a cancellation instead?

While we’re going to be crossing our fingers and hoping for some more good news to come out from this world, the unfortunate truth is this: Nothing is official as of yet. Maybe we’ll hear more over the next several weeks — ideally, it would be great if something emerged before we get around to summer.

Of course, the network will be the one to make the final call here, but we do think it’s important to note the following: The powers-that-be want there to be more episodes! There’s a real enthusiasm to keep things going here for at least another year — if renewed, we would hope to see it back in 2022.

Speaking via Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what executive producer Bruno Heller had to say on the subject:

“I’m really excited for season 3, because now we’ve got all the pillars in place. As you can see this season, the world is changing very rapidly, and it’s sort of an acceleration of what all of us have been seeing over the last 50 years, which is this race towards a strange new world that no one is really gonna be familiar with or comfortable in. Batman is the modern mythical character that struggles with all of those contradictions.”

One of the things that is so fascinating about Pennyworth comes via its era. We know that there are these comic-book roots that the show can foreshadow, but it also still gets an element of creative freedom. One of the things about Alfred as a character is that he was never one to spend all of his time opening up to Bruce Wayne. The man is a keeper of secrets, but also an action hero, a secret agent, and so much more. Being a butler was never his only label.

