Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Season 12 episode 15 talk







Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Just as you would anticipate with this show, there is quite a bit of demand for what lies ahead!

Alas, demand does not necessarily equal a new episode coming your way soon — based on what we know at the moment, you are going to be waiting a good while for what lies ahead. There is no new installment airing on the network tonight; instead, you will be forced to wait until Sunday, May 2 to see some of what lies ahead. The next new episode is entitled “Imposter Syndrome,” and the main story of this episode remains somewhat to be seen.

As for what we’re hoping for, obviously the fallout of everything with Callen, Anna, and others should still be a focus. Yet, we also need to start building towards whatever the end of the season is going to look like. Maybe that means some big changes for the likes of Deeks and Kensi, or maybe that means an update on Hetty. We personally think that David Kessler, awful as he is, will still have quite a role on the show moving forward.

Let’s get now to the next primary question here: when you could get a little bit more news as to what lies ahead. If we had to guess, some of the first insight on “Imposter Syndrome” will be made clear over the next week and a half or so. We’re probably stuck waiting until April 25, meanwhile, to see something resembling a promo. CBS typically puts out some of their videos a week before episodes air.

Also, is it too much to ask for a renewal by the time the show comes back? It would just be nice to put our mind at ease a little bit.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

What do you most want to see on NCIS: Los Angeles moving forward?

Are you sad that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stick around — there are some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

