Batwoman season 2 episode 11 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Arrive Alive’







Following tonight’s big episode, it certainly makes sense to want more news on Batwoman season 2 episode 11. This is an episode entitled “Arrive Alive,” and our expectation here is that we’re going to see all sorts of chaos. That’s what happens when we have an arc themed around Black Mask while Alice and Ryan each have their own specific agendas. We’re at that point in the season where things have to heat up — if they don’t, then are we just lift spinning our wheels? How will wee things build to the remainder of the season?

Below, we’ve got the full Batwoman season 2 episode 11 synopsis with more insight all about what lies ahead:

FAST AND FURIOUS – With Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and The Crows each hot on the trail of the False Face Society, their efforts collide, and tension escalates. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) seeks out Enigma (guest star Laura Mennell), and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Ryan find some common ground. Also starring Dougray Scott, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Mairzee Almas directed the episode written by Daniel Thomsen and Daphne Miles (episode #211). Original airdate 4/18/2021. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

While we don’t love to report hiatuses, there is something we should note with this episode — it’s going to be the last one before the show goes on a brief break. When it comes back on May 2, it will be doing so at a later time in 9:00 p.m. Eastern. It will also be airing after Legends of Tomorrow, one of The CW’s best shows and one that seems to be on a quest to air in as many different timeslots as humanly possible. We’re excited to see it back!

