Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 9 spoilers: Virginia’s stand-off







After tonight’s heartbreaking episode, where is Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 9 going to go? It’s certainly an episode that could feature more death, as Virginia will have to realize that the walls are closing in around her.

For at least some of this season, we’ve seen this character rule over her own empire-of-sorts. She’s been able to build her communities based on efficiency, finding those who are valuable while also discarding the rest. It hasn’t been an altogether-easy process for her, but we can’t say that we are altogether surprised with the end result. Empires fall, and she’s made a series of mistakes that led to this point. This could be when something terrible happens to her — or maybe when she sets the stage for something down the road.

To get a few more details now all about what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 9 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

A stand-off occurs between Virginia and her rangers and Morgan’s group. Ginny has made a lot of enemies and it’s finally catching up to her.

We imagine that a lot of season 6 moving forward is going to both look and feel like what we’ve seen so far. Think along the lines of a lot of chaotic situations, character spotlights, and a slow evolution. There was a time when we wished more would happen on a given episode, but we’ve come to love this show for its slow rhythm and steady pace. It’s done a great job of building up its universe, and we can only hope that the second part of this season overall is as great as the first.

