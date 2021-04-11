Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? First episode 7 news







Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? We’re sure that you’re eager to check out everything that is coming with episode 7.

As for when you’re going to see said episode, though, you’re going to have to be patient. There is no new installment tonight, and there isn’t going to be for the next few weeks, either. Because there are only so many episodes left this season, the network wants to keep them for May sweeps — the part of the year that matters the most for them.

All signs right now point to episode 7, which carries with it the title of “Hunting Grounds,” airing on Sunday, May 2. Odds are, there will be new episodes every Sunday from there until the end of the season. It’d sure be nice to have some more information on what lies ahead already, but clearly, there is no hurry for the network to start promoting it now.

Hopefully, at some point over the next week or so, we’ll get a synopsis or at least something detailing what else is coming up. Because The Equalizer already has a season 2 renewal, we don’t have anything to worry about on that front. With that being said, though, it would be nice to at least have something else to be excited about. We’re hoping that the final episodes of the season deliver some fantastic action, but also opportunities to get to know Robyn and her past a little bit better. All of these factors will contribute heavily to the show having a more successful future.

Do we want some sort of cliffhanger at the end of this season? At the moment, our sentiment is that it’d be nice. The more that we can get people talking about the end of the show, the better it’ll be in the long run.

