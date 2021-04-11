Shameless season 12: Will a renewal ever happen at Showtime?







Following this weekend’s series finale, is there a chance that we see a Shameless season 12 at some point down the road? There are a number of things to ponder over here, and we’re happy to dive in!

We should kick things off here, though, with this: There are no plans for a revival at present. There’s also been nothing announced insofar as a spin-off. If Showtime wanted another season, odds are that they would’ve just renewed the show far in advance.

(Warning: Series finale spoilers ahead.)

Given that Frank Gallagher died in the closing minutes of the final episode, a season 12 would have to look and feel very different. It’d be more about the other characters and how they’re living their lives — we do actually think there’s enough story here to continue the show without Frank, but there’s also probably no hurry for it to happen. We also do think that there were plenty of unanswered questions, including the state of the house and the future for several core characters.

Unless there is an announcement about a spin-off, our suggestion is to wait a few years and see what Showtime wants to do at that point. One of the things that we know about the network already is that they have no problem bringing back old properties. After all, they’ve already announced that they are doing that with Dexter. Why not consider doing something similar here? If the right story comes along, we certainly wouldn’t rule something like that out.

Of course, the big struggle with a Shameless series finale is simply this: How in the world to make the story work if a lot of the Gallaghers are actually moving forward in their lives. If too many characters are functional, does the purpose of the show work as well? It’s definitely something to wonder about, and we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

Do you want to see a Shameless season 12 at Showtime at some point down the road?

