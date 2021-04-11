Shameless series finale: Where is it on the Showtime app?







This weekend marks the Shameless series finale arriving on Showtime, but when is it actually going to arrive on the app?

We know that for a lot of people out there, the expectation might be there for this episode to arrive at midnight. After all, that’s where it has landed for the majority of the past several years.

Yet, we saw with the Homeland series finale that Showtime doesn’t want to give away the ending too early, and they’re happy to turn the finale into more of an event. With that, the series-ender may not actually going to launch until 9:00 p.m. Eastern / 6:00 p.m. Pacific this Sunday. Is it frustrating to have to wait if that’s the case? Sure, but we know that this is what TV viewers have been doing for well over a decade with this show. We’ll have confirmation if it’s online later tonight; if not, we expect you’ll be waiting until tomorrow.

As for what is going to happen over the course of this episode, much of it revolves around the idea of Frank Gallagher and his legacy. What is he going to leave behind? Is he even still alive? The end of episode 11 suggested that he suffered a self-inflicted overdose, his way to ensure that he does not experience any of the further horrors of dementia. Yet, there is no guarantee that this kills him. Frank, in theory, is the sort of person who feels like should have died a million or so times already … but he’s still around.

So is this series finale really going to be it? We have to assume so, though we’re always going to think that there are more opportunities to tell stories within this world. A part of us will always root for an Ian/Mickey spin-off, even if it may not ever come to fruition. It comes down mostly to the actors as well as the powers-that-be.

