Men in Kilts season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Starz? The latest







Following this weekend’s finale, could we see a Men in Kilts season 2 renewal happen? Or, is it more likely that the show gets canceled or this is a one-and-done experiment?

There are a few different things to talk through here, but let’s begin with the “official” news that we’ve got: Zilch. There is no official word on if Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish will film more episodes, whether it be in Scotland or somewhere else. Starz may wait to look at all of their digital numbers before making up their mind, and the reality remains that Sam is rather busy for a while now — he’s filming Outlander season 6!

In theory, the season 1 finale could be a proper series finale, given that Sam and Graham are visiting Culloden and it serves as the perfect culmination to their journey. We can easily imagine a scenario where Starz feels good about themselves and lets that be the end.

With that being said, though, there are a couple of ways in which we foresee a season 2 as possible. One of them is for the two to stay in Scotland and explore some locales and traditions they didn’t get to the first go-around — it feels almost silly to think there is only eight episodes’ worth of content available here. Think about the legends, the natural beauty of the area, and all of the different activities.

Down the road, we will continue to argue that there is a case to be made for sending Sam and Graham elsewhere and making this into a proper travel show — if they want to keep the Scottish connection, they could visit other countries with large Scottish communities and understand how they keep some of their long-standing traditions alive.

Provided that there is a season 2 for Men in Kilts down the road, you aren’t going to see it for a good while. Based on filming timelines, maybe it could launch at some point in 2022, to serve as a bridge between Outlander season 6 and the already-announced season 7.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Men in Kilts

Do you want to see a Men in Kilts season 2 renewal happen?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







