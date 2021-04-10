NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: Is filming already complete?







While we know that there are many more episodes to go of NCIS: Los Angeles before season 12 wraps on CBS, here’s some exciting news: The cast and crew are already done behind the scenes!

In a new post on Instagram, this news was confirmed by none other than star Daniela Ruah. She celebrated at her trailer, mask in hand, knowing that this was probably the most difficult season the cast and crew have ever done. It may have been shorter in terms of episode count, but the hours were challenging, the testing extensive, and the protocol exhausting. This team did everything within their power to ensure that episodes would get on the air, and they have.

Now, the next order of business is sitting around and waiting to hear about a season 13. Will it happen? At the moment, we’re cautiously optimistic for a few different reasons. For starters, the network already canceled MacGyver and it’s clear that NCIS: New Orleans is going off the air. There’s still uncertainty about plenty of their other shows. Even with an NCIS: Hawaii reportedly in development, we don’t think that the network wants to end two long-running franchise shows in the same year.

As for what’s coming up next story-wise, we’re obviously hoping for a few more personal stories for all of the characters? Wouldn’t it be nice to get a great story for Kensi and Deeks? Them starting a family would be exciting, but there’s also one threat still bubbling underneath the surface: Kessler. We have to imagine that this guy is going to rear his head at some point before we’re at the end of the current batch of episodes.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

What do you want to see on NCIS: Los Angeles season 10 before it wraps?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around — there are some other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniela Ruah (@danielaruah)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







