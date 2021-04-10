Men in Kilts finale promo: Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish, & Culloden







Come midnight on the Starz app, the Men in Kilts finale will be here in all of its glory. While we imagine there will be good humor and some educational moments, this should also prove to be the most emotional episode of the whole season. Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are off to Culloden, a sacred place for many Scots and the site for one of the most important battles in its history. It is certainly a setting that Outlander fans and historians alike are intimately familiar with.

We could describe the area’s significance further, but let’s share the synopsis below with some more information all about it:

No moment in Scottish history helped shape the country more than the Battle of Culloden. All of the elements in previous episodes will point to this critical turning point both for the nation and the Outlander series. In this final episode, Sam and Graham will discover how a single hour on the battlefield forever changed a nation and its people.

The promo below features Sam and Graham each preparing to step onto that battlefield, with Graham noting in particular that there are a number of different emotions coursing through him. It’s the culmination of a whole journey, and it does ultimately feel like this is the fitting place to say goodbye to this show.

Will we say goodbye forever? That’s something to get into a little bit later, but there’s a real understanding here that Men in Kilts could not happen without Culloden. So many Scottish men and women have ancestors who fought in that battle, and those descendants all over the world may not have a chance to ever visit the place themselves.

#Outlander fans won’t want to miss this episode. Watch the season finale of #MenInKilts this Sunday on @STARZ. https://t.co/IzWayWTl7e pic.twitter.com/D93UPhdY60 — Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham (@MenInKiltsSTARZ) April 9, 2021

