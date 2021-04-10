When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 8 video: Lucas comforts Elizabeth







As we approach When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 8 on the Hallmark Channel this weekend, has Elizabeth made her choice?

We’ll, we’d ultimately say that the answer to that is complicated. On the surface, it feels like Lucas has it all figured out. While nothing may be official between him and Erin Krakow’s character as of yet, he seems to be assuming in his mind that things are going to work out. The sneak peek below is about him comforting Elizabeth, while at the same time Elizabeth is looking for a way to comfort Allie. We know that Allie has been a champion as of late for Elizabeth and Nathan, but things haven’t been going in that direction as of late. There is another potential landmine coming, as well, in the form of Nathan’s past with Jack. There’s something else he knows that he hasn’t told Elizabeth just yet…

In his conversation with Elizabeth, Lucas tells her that he is fine accepting Nathan as a part of her life — though he also realizes that he may want something more than her friendship. This is a part of a larger conversation that will need to be had down the road, especially since Nathan may need to chime in on a few different things here, as well.

So will this episode be the one where we finally get an answer? It’s hard to say, but we know at this point there are those in Team Lucas, Team Nathan, and also Team “I Don’t Care.” A lot of people just want the love triangle to be over so the story can move forward, and we absolutely understand a lot of that at this point. This has gone on for a long time.

