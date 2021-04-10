Outlander season 6: Starz announces podcast through hiatus







We know that there’s a rather-long wait still between now and Outlander season 6 premiering on Starz. After all, the show’s still in production!

Yet, we do come bearing a little bit of good news today to help you get through the extended hiatus: A new podcast courtesy of the network and the producers themselves. This podcast is called (go figure) The Official Outlander Podcast: Droughtlander Edition, and over the coming months showrunner Matthew B. Roberts will be bringing on guests to talk all about the process of making this show.

When you think about the focus of this show, it only makes sense for another executive producer to be Roberts’ first guest. As the show’s official account revealed on Twitter, Maril Davis will be gracing the podcast soon and the two will talk about the process of making this show. We know that there is a ton of work that goes into making every episode, and that is even more true during this global health crisis. There are so many precautions being taken by the cast and crew, and let’s just hope that everything continues to go along swimmingly.

Now, let’s just give a little bit of applause to Starz and the producers for finding a way to make this happen. There’s a real understanding here that this is one of the longest hiatuses we’ve ever had for the show; with that, they all want to keep the community engaged! They always tend to do a great job with that, and it helps that the Outlander fan base is one of the most passionate ones in all of TV.

For the time being, we’re crossing our fingers and hoping that new episodes are going to air at some point either later this year or in early 2022.

