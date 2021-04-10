Animal Kingdom season 5 promo: Are the Cody Boys unified?







There is no premiere date as of yet for Animal Kingdom season 5, but there is something else we can offer today: A new promo!

If you look below, you can take a look at what lies ahead for the TNT drama — at least thematically. There’s a little bit of action in here, plus a reminder that with Smurf gone, the Cody Boys are going to want to do things their own way.

So what way is that? This is where the promo leaves us with some major questions. There is a quote in here of “it’s time we have a new boss,” but there is no confirmation as to who that boss would be. On the surface, it feels like J would be the easy choice. He is smart, he is savvy, and he’s also not afraid to do whatever needs to be done to finish a job. He’s probably the best planner of the group, as well.

The problem for J is that he’s younger than the rest of the crew, and the likes of Deran, Craig, and Pope all have egos. We have to imagine that a power struggle is going to be at the forefront of this season, though it remains to be seen what that will look like. How long will it take for these guys to start fighting with each other? Will they still be unified by the end of the season?

Through the first few episodes, at least, the thing we’re the most excited for is to just explore some of these dynamics more. This is a new paradigm, and even some little interactions could look or feel different.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Animal Kingdom season 5?

