





Is Abigail Hawk leaving Blue Bloods? Given what could be happening with Baker soon, we understand the fear.

On next week’s upcoming episode of the CBS series, you’re going to see a terrible situation unfold for the character when she gets attacked on the street. As you would imagine, this case immediately turns personal for Frank and all of his inner circle — we’re talking here about a beloved member of his staff, and for us as viewers, one of the most important supporting characters outside the Reagan family. We don’t want to see anything happen to her!

If you watched the promo after tonight’s episode, you did get a slight sense of it — we just saw Eddie get punched tonight, so why do we have to continue the trend of violence? (This show has that tendency to keep you constantly on edge.) Luckily, we’re optimistic that Baker will be okay — we have seen her go through a lot before, and even at one point consider exiting the Commissioner’s Office altogether. That didn’t happen. We think that she’ll be able to make it through this in one piece, and the story will be instead about getting justice for her. Hopefully, she will continue to also have Gormley in her corner, given that his fate was left (slightly) up in the air tonight. We have to imagine that he will be back, though — why would they get rid of him after Frank threatened to also leave?

In the end, we’re just glad that you don’t have to wait too long to see this saga play out — after all these hiatuses, it’s nice to have three episodes airing in a row. The fact that we see Baker wanting to work the case after the fact shows that, more than likely, she’s going to be fine.

What do you think is going to happen to Baker on Blue Bloods season 11 episode 12?

Do you think that Abigail Hawk will be sticking around? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around — there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

