MacGyver season 5 episode 14 spoilers: The last before series finale







Just one week ago, this is something we never thought we’d say about MacGyver season 5 episode 14: This is the penultimate episode of the series.

We are still shocked by the show’s abrupt cancellation, and for so many different reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that the series only got to shoot a handful of episodes this year due to some season 4 ones being held over. It also was still performing reasonably well in its timeslot, and was #1 there in total viewers. Is there really another show out there at CBS that will perform better? It’s too early to know for sure, but hopefully we’ll get a clearer answer on that in due time.

As for what is coming up on this key penultimate episode, this will serve as a chance to learn more about Bozer’s family! This is something that we’re happy to have before the series wraps up, especially when you have guest stars like Ernie Hudson and Wendy Raquel Robinson on board.

For a few more details as to what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full MacGyver season 5 episode 14 synopsis below:

“H20 + Orthophosphates + Mission City + Corrosion + Origins” – Mac and Desi travel with Bozer to his childhood home when his aunt dies in a tragic accident, however, they soon discover she may have been murdered for trying to expose the city’s contaminated water supply. Also, Riley, Matty and Russ continue to follow leads on their nano-trackers investigation, on MACGYVER, Friday, April 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Ernie Hudson and Wendy Raquel Robinson guest star as Bozer’s parents.

If nothing else, let’s hope that there is some closure with the nano-tracker story, given that we don’t want any enormous cliffhangers at the end of the show. Otherwise, we’re going to find ourselves clamoring for more new episodes, and we don’t have any guarantee that this is going to happen. (Given the cancellation, it’s unlikely to take place.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on MacGyver right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to MacGyver season 5 episode 14?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stick around — there are some more updates coming up. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







