Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Season 11 episode 11 hopes







Is Blue Bloods new tonight over at CBS? If you do come into this episode with some questions, we’ve got them within this piece!

In this case, most of the answers that we’ve got are of the pleasant variety! There is a new episode entitled “Guardian Angels” airing tonight on the network, and it’s going to be one that puts a lot of characters in a tough position. Think in terms of Frank Reagan, as he tries to find a way to protect one of his most loyal advisers in Sid Gormley. That’s not going to be easy, especially as some incidents from his past resurface. Meanwhile, Erin is going to continue to find herself in a tough spot with the new District Attorney, who is doing her part to enforce a certain way of things on the entire office.

If you haven’t seen the full Blue Bloods season 11 episode 11 synopsis below as of yet, it gives you a good sense of some of the stories to come:

“Guardian Angels” – Frank takes matters into his own hands to save Gormley’s career when the officer is accused of using excessive force after decades-old complaints against him become public knowledge. Also, Danny and Baez learn to be allies when the transgender community comes under attack, Jamie and Eddie aim to settle a personal dispute with a local [miscreant] who likes to fight cops, and Erin is pressured to let a good samaritan off the hook for a violent act of vigilantism, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Here’s some other good news, as well — there another installment airing next week! In this virus-shortened season, it is great to have as many episodes as we do at this point in the spring.

