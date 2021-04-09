Big Brother Canada 9 live feed spoilers: Who won HoH? (day 42)







Who won the HoH today in Big Brother Canada 9? We break that down within this article, as there is some drama already unfolding!

So why was the competition played today rather than last night? Blame the Double Eviction for that. There was already a lot going on yesterday and with that, production held off until this morning. There was a little bit of initial confusion on who won when the feeds finally came back, but it’s now confirmed: Jedson is the Head of Household!

So what is the plan going to be now for the week? Based on what is currently being said in the house, the obvious plan is to nominate Tina and Tera with Tera serving as the primary target. While there may be an understanding that Breydon is a bigger threat, Tina and Tera are a duo — not only that, but Tera was apparently vocal and abrasive during the competition, accusing some of Jedson’s allies of helping him win and stacking the deck against her. If this is one of those challenges where players can help each other, it is kinda crummy since it stacks the deck against underdogs; yet, it also does speak to Jedson’s social game that he does have some allies.

If Tera does remain on the block for the entirety of the week (provided the nomination plan holds — it’s not confirmed as of yet), we imagine that there’s a LOT of messiness that will be coming. She’s not the sort of player who will go quietly into the night. We already got a taste of that with the recent house meeting.

