LeVar Burton talks Jeopardy! hosting aspirations on CBS This Morning







The support of LeVar Burton has a potential Jeopardy! host has come in waves over the past few months. We remember speaking about it earlier this year, as he feels like the perfect person to lead the next generation of the show.

Just think about it — almost the entirety of Burton’s adult life has been about celebrating a love of learning. He was the host of Reading Rainbow for decades and beyond just that, he continues to promote artistic expression and literacy with his LeVar Burton Reads podcast. He also of course has generations of fans thanks to his work on Roots and then also Star Trek: The Next Generation.

To us, it remains an incredible mystery why Burton has not been picked at least to be a guest host. Over 213,000 people as of this writing have signed a petition to get him as the host of the show, and we imagine many others will once they hear about it. Burton spoke on CBS This Morning earlier today, and insisted that he “has won” regardless of whether or not he actually gets the gig thanks to the love people have shown him.

While guest host Aaron Rodgers has done a solid job this week and clearly loves the show, we know that he’s busy with another job at the moment. The favorites the gig right now probably remain Ken Jennings and show executive producer Mike Richards, who has experience hosting on Beauty and the Geek. (Full disclosure: We appeared on that program alongside Richards and spent a good bit of time around him.) Burton just has something that is almost hard to describe: A natural warmth and respect that is hard to replicate. He exudes the quiet confidence and energy of the late Alex Trebek in a way that few other people do.

We don’t get a sense that the show’s producers are rushing to choose a new host; we will see if LeVar ultimately gets the shot, but he remains our top personal choice.

Do you want to see LeVar Burton become the host of Jeopardy! down the road?

Be sure to share in the comments, and also come back around to get some other updates. (Photo: Jeopardy!)

WATCH: Fans want @LeVarBurton to be @Jeopardy's next host — and he's ready for it. A petition has collected more than 200,000 signatures calling on the show's producers to hire him.@vladduthiersCBS spoke with Burton, who says he's more than ready to take on the gig. pic.twitter.com/0YfmZ4HVWn — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) April 9, 2021

