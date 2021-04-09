The Blacklist season 8 episode 13 spoilers: Who is Bran in ‘Anne’?







The Blacklist season 8 episode 13 is clearly one the folks over at NBC are making you wait a good while in order to see. There’s no episode tomorrow night — “Anne” will be coming your way instead on Friday, April 16.

The title for this episode gives a good bit away, at least in that this whole episode is about Raymond Reddington paying his friend/possible love interest a visit. Dembe warned him to not get too close, knowing that there could be violent consequences. In the end, though, he doesn’t seem to be listening. He’s visiting her, and he will accept the danger for whatever it is.

For some more The Blacklist video discussion now, be sure to check out the latest below! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other news — we’ve got more reviews after every episode.

As it turns out, though, Anne isn’t the only character Reddington will be running into in this episode — there is also a guy named Bran, who you can see in the photo above. Who is this guy? Based on his casual appearance he is probably some local friend of Anne’s, and he’s over at her place having a drink. (Whenever we think “Bran,” we automatically think Game of Thrones. It should be a rule.)

Yet, is everything quite as it seems? One of the things that we’ve come to learn about this show is that there is always a twist. Maybe Liz and/or Neville would have realized that Reddington would eventually visit Anne and he’s a spy. Or, maybe Anne is a spy. Someone is probably a spy here at some point.

We’ll admit that personally, we don’t really need this episode of The Blacklist to be one where there are twists and turns aplenty. The thing that matters the most to us personally is getting a chance to see a great James Spader performance and some bonding moments. Reddington’s relationship with Anne feels real, and that’s not something you see with everyone else in his world.

Related – Check out some other updates on The Blacklist and where things could go moving forward

What do you want to see on The Blacklist season 8 episode 13 with Anne?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to stick

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







