Shameless season 11 episode 12: Ian, Mickey’s series finale story







With the Shameless series finale arriving on Showtime this weekend, isn’t this the proper time to think about endgames?

For Ian and Mickey in particular, the two have had quite a journey. We’ve seen them together, apart, together again, and then eventually getting married and starting a life together. They recently moved to the West Side! It hasn’t gone perfectly, but it is a big milestone for them as they figure out their future. We’re seeing Mickey try his best to embrace that, though it hasn’t exactly gone well so far.

So what’s going on in the photo above? These two characters are hailing a mattress; whether it is in or out of the Gallagher house remains to be seen. We know that Lip has been trying to sell the house; however, he made a big mistake in trying to barter in order to do so. He may not be able to get anyone to buy this now, and everything could be falling apart.

We know entering the Shameless finale that some things are starting to change. Kevin and V are set to sell the bar and move to Louisville; meanwhile, there’s a good chance that Frank will end up dead. Everything is going to be different pending some last-minute surprises, and it could be different all at once.

For Ian and Mickey, there is really just one thing we want: Happiness. It doesn’t need to be complicated; these two just need to be perfectly content with their imperfect dysfunction. They bicker and fight, but they also love each other. We’ve said for a long time that it’d be great watching the two in a spin-off, though we don’t have any clear indicator that this is coming in the near future.

