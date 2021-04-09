Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? More schedule news







Is A Million Little Things new tonight? Given that both Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy are on the air, shouldn’t you expect it?

Well, here is where we come bearing some bad news — the drama no longer airs on Thursday nights. As a matter of fact, there was a new episode airing on ABC last night! The show is now on Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, with the reason for it being the network wanting to use Grey’s Anatomy in order to launch new show Rebel. Don’t look at this as some sort of evidence that the series is going anywhere; we’re still optimistic that a season 4 is coming. and a renewal is only a matter of time. (Fingers crossed!)

So while you wait for Wednesday’s new episode, why not share you some more news as to what lies ahead? Below, you can see a synopsis for not just the April 14 episode, but the April 21 one after the fact. There is a LOT of powerful material that the writers are bringing to the table here.

“trust me” – Sophie is distraught after a disturbing encounter, and Gary calls in Maggie and Regina for support. Meanwhile, Eddie makes an unexpected friend on a new episode of “A Million Little Things,” WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DS) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

“redefine” – Despite her trauma, Sophie goes through with her music school audition but quickly realizes she is struggling to move forward. Meanwhile, Rome and Regina grow closer to Tyrell. Katherine and Eddie are at a crossroads, and Gary reconnects with his father on a new episode of “A Million Little Things,” WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

