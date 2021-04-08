Walker episode 9 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Rule Number 17’







There are a few different things to discuss here when it comes to Walker episode 9, but let’s start things off here with a title change! “Rule Number 17” is now the name for this episode, but you should know that content-wise, not all that much is changing with what lies ahead. The primary focus here is going to be Emily’s killer, which has been front and center for most of the season.

Is Walker going to actually find this person and take them down next week? That’d be great, but there’s still a big part of us that feels like the writers are going to stall things out for as long as possible. At the very least, maybe we’ll learn the truth when we get to the finale.

Below, we’ve got the full Walker episode 9 synopsis with other updates all about what lies ahead:

WALKER CLOSES IN ON EMILY’S KILLER – Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Captain James (Coby Bell) investigate a high stakes poker game where one of the players may have information on Emily’s killer. However, the night takes a turn when Geri (Odette Annable) shows up to join the game. Meanwhile, Micki (Lindsey Morgan) takes August (Kale Culley) and Stella (Violet Brinson) on an unusual adventure. The episode was written by Bret VandenBos & Brandon Willer and directed by Steve Robin (#109). Original airdate 4/15/2021. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

What we are hoping for within this piece is pretty simple: That the story inches closer and closer to the truth. The more that we see things build, the more exciting the eventual reveal will be — and hopefully it’s going to be one that produces fireworks for some time after the fact.

