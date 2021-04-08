Last Man Standing season 9 episode 15 spoilers: A look at ‘Butterfly Effect’







Next week, prepare yourself for Last Man Standing season 9 episode 15 — an episode that is largely about planning the future. We know already that this is easier said than done, though, especially in a world where you can’t predict what’s happening tomorrow!

What is fascinating to us right away here is the fact that this is titled “Butterfly Effect.” In addition to this being a notable movie title, it also represents how one action can lead to a lot of others. Go ahead and prepare for that in advance.

For a few more details on this episode (which was, by the way, directed by Amanda Fuller), check out the full Last Man Standing season 9 episode 15 synopsis:

Mike and Vanessa help Mandy and Kyle with their estate planning, but are disappointed with whom they plan to appoint as Sarah’s legal guardian. Meanwhile, Jen begins working at Outdoor Man and takes advice from Chuck a tad too seriously in the all-new “Butterfly Effect” episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, April 15 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-915) (TV-PG L)

In the event that you haven’t heard, the Last Man Standing series finale is poised to air on Thursday, May 20. It’s going to be an hour-long affair, and one where there are some notable guest stars stopping by. In addition to getting to see more of Kaitlyn Dever as Eve (she’s present for tonight’s episode), you will also have a chance to see Jay Leno back as Joe. We think this episode will be as big of a celebration as you can possibly hope for, with a lot of good laughs but also a number of emotional moments along the way.

Of course, rest assured that there are plenty of interesting stories to come before the finale! If you love the Baxter family, there is a lot to look forward to still.

