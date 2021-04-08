Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? Season 3 episode 9 promo, spoilers







Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? There are of course a handful of things to get into with this article, but let’s start by answering the question.

Often, we have to present some unfortunate news within these articles — luckily, we’ve got some positive info to pass along here! There is a new episode airing tonight, and it could be one of the strangest ones that you’ve seen so far. For now, it has to do with more of the monster of the week than anything going on with either Hope or Landon.

Below, we’ve got the full Legacies season 3 episode 9 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

HISTORY REPEATING ITSELF – As tensions build between Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), the latest monster’s arrival at the school will force them to set aside their differences in order to defeat it. Meanwhile, Alaric (Matthew Davis) comes up with an excuse to keep tabs on Josie (Kaylee Bryant) at Mystic Falls High, and Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie) helps Kaleb (Chris Lee) cope with a recent fallout with MG (Quincy Fouse). Aria Shahghasemi and Leo Howard also star. Barbara Brown directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Adam Higgs (#309). Original airdate 4/8/2021.

As for the promo itself, let’s just say that it is a celebration of all things weird and wacky. Is the monster below the most adorable one that we’ve seen? Maybe, but in general with Legacies this is a show where almost nothing is as you would expect. It seems already like this monster is out to try to pin characters against each other, and then cause a lot of chaos left and right. Given that there are already some cracks in various relationships, this could be a bona fide disaster.

