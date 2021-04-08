Station 19 season 4 episode 11 spoilers: Maya & Carina’s conversation







Want to get a sense of what’s coming on Station 19 season 4 episode 11? There’s going to be a lot of action and dramatic rescues, but these aren’t even what we’re most worried about! Instead, we’re looking more in the direction of Maya and Carina’s relationship, as there are some issues that could lead to them having an important heart-to-heart. We just hope that along the way, it doesn’t end up being heart-breaking.

For a few more specifics, take a look at the full Station 19 season 4 episode 11 synopsis below:

“Here It Comes Again” – Maya, Jack, Vic, Travis and Sullivan respond to a burn call at an ice rink. Meanwhile, a pregnant woman and her husband seek out the station for help; and Maya and Carina have a difficult conversation on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, APRIL 15 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Of course, our immediate reaction to reading this is rather simple: Haven’t we seen these characters go through enough? Why are we inflicting even more pain on them? A part of it just comes down to it being the name of the game with this show — it’s one where this sort of stuff just tends to happen. Because Carina has been established as a series-regular character, we’re optimistic that she’ll be sticking around no matter what — but that doesn’t meant that we come into this episode anxiety-free. There’s still a lot that can happen, and remember that she is also still in mourning after what happened with DeLuca.

As for the rest of the episode, we’ll say this: The ice-rink story feels mostly like an interesting way for the Station 19 cast to make the most of a strange setting.

