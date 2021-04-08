Is Walker new tonight on The CW? Episode 8 promo, synopsis







Is Walker new tonight on The CW, and if so, do you want more news all about it? Then go ahead and consider this article your source for news all about the subject.

Because we have been forced to share some pretty-sad news on this subject as of late, it sure is nice to do the opposite now! After a couple of weeks off the air Jared Padalecki and the rest of the cast are back with an episode entitled “Fine Is a Four Letter Word.” This is one with a lot of drama, as evidenced by the fact that there’s a tornado in Austin. To go along with that, though, this is an episode that will reveal quite a bit in regards to Walker’s wife and what happened to her. The promo below strongly hints at that, as does the Walker episode 8 synopsis below:

A TORNADO HITS AUSTIN – A tornado touches down in Austin and it’s all hands on deck to keep the kids and community safe. Walker (Jared Padalecki), Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and Trey (Jeff Pierre) rush to the school where Stella (Violet Brinson), August (Kale Culley) and Ruby (guest star Madelyn Kientz) are at a school dance. Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) and Abeline (Molly Hagan) stop at a store for supplies where old memories resurface and the two are forced to discuss their marriage. Meanwhile, Liam (Keegan Allen) and Bret (guest star Alex Landi) get trapped in an elevator and everything Liam has been carrying on his shoulders gets the best of him and he makes a rash decision. The episode was written by Katherine Alyse and directed by Stacey K. Black (#108). Original airdate 4/8/2021. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Rest assured, there is no other hiatus coming in the immediate future! You’ll have a chance to see another new episode soon, and we’ll have some more updates on that before too long.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Walker right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Walker moving forward?

Are you glad that the show is back on the air? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, stick around — there are other updates ahead, and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







