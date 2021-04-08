Law & Order: Organized Crime: Christopher Meloni on premiere success







Tonight on NBC you will have a chance to see episode 2 of Law & Order: Organized Crime, and it’s fair to say the entire cast and crew is flying high. The premiere crossover event with the flagship Law & Order: SVU drew fantastic ratings. There was clear enthusiasm to see Benson and Stabler together again after all of these years, but beyond that, Organized Crime proved to be a fantastic show in its own right. It’s different than any other within the Law & Order / One Chicago universe; it’s far more serialized, and much of what you saw last week will carry over.

So how is star Christopher Meloni handled the early success of the show? Speaking to reporters this week in a virtual conference call, the actor detailed his conversation with Mariska Hargitay reacting to the news:

Mariska and I have talked [about the premiere success] … It was pretty overwhelming. I think she was expecting it more than I was; she’s been in the Law & Order stew. She’s been in that world for the 20 years. I was not prepared. It was overwhelming and wonderful and very appreciated.

This time around, the pressure’s off. I feel less pressure than I did when Dick [Wolf] first tasked me with being Elliot Stabler. I’m able to appreciate everything; it’s a nice journey.

During the conference, Dick Wolf also mentioned that in the event there is a season 2 of Law & Order: Organized Crime, it could be broken up into three different eight-episode arcs, which each one having a specific theme. It’s clear already that the show and its producers are looking ahead, and based on the premiere performance alone, we have every reason in the world to think that more is coming. We’re excited for everything that is coming, including seeing the evolution of Stabler. He can’t be the same cop that he was a decade ago, and his relationship with Olivia Benson will certainly evolve.

