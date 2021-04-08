Big Brother Canada 9 live feed spoilers: Will Victoria or Tera be evicted?







Tonight on Big Brother Canada 9, you are getting one of the biggest episodes of the season: It’s a Double Eviction! The houseguests are ready for chaos tonight, but it starts with the first eviction.

As most of you probably know at this point, Beth achieved her goal of getting Victoria on the block alongside Tera. The moment that this happened, it almost felt certain that she would be evicted. Her exit is a result of circumstance — Beth is one of the people in the game who doesn’t feel like Victoria is useful to her at all. Meanwhile, nobody is threatened by Tera in the house. She and Tina are a duo, but they’re not an altogether-threatening duo.

Victoria did her best to throw people under the bus over the past 24 hours, making it seem like she’d go after Rohan and stay with Tychon, Beth, and Jedson. Yet, none of that matters now. She’s largely accepted her fate as of this morning, even if she wanted to stay longer. She even tried to make the argument that she wanted to be there more than Tera! Unfortunately for her, Big Brother Canada is not a game about rewarding people who want to be there. It’s more about strategy and people playing the long game.

At the moment, we do think that Beth remains the big winner this week. She’s got a good relationship with Breydon outside the Sunsetters, and she recognizes that Tychon and Jedson are going to be targets for other people. She could go on the block over the next few weeks, but odds are, she won’t be the top target. Rohan is in the most danger entering the Double Eviction just because he’s shown to be an enormous Veto threat. It’s going to be fun to see how things unfold.

