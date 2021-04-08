A Million Little Things season 3 episode 10 preview: Sophie’s pain







A Million Little Things season 3 is now settled into its new timeslot, so where will the story go from here? Episode 10 carries with it the title of “Trust Me,” and it could be one of the more painful ones of the season. It is one that reminds us all of the darkness in this world, and how people in power can use that to manipulate and exploit the vulnerable.

With that in mind, we look towards what happens with Sophie in this episode. She goes through a traumatic experience involving her guitar teacher, and you get a good sense of it in the promo below. Her teacher had her wear a bathing suit and, to go along with that, he filmed it. It’s an awful experience for her to go through, and it’s even more so when you consider not knowing how to piece through the aftermath. Who can she talk to? Will she be able to receive help? She dismisses Gary in the promo, and the A Million Little Things season 3 episode 10 synopsis indicates more of where this story could be going:

Sophie is distraught after a disturbing encounter, and Gary calls in Maggie and Regina for support. Meanwhile, Eddie makes an unexpected friend on a new episode of “A Million Little Things,” Wednesday, April 14th.

As for Eddie, we can sum up our thoughts in a pretty succinct manner: We just hope that he gets some help. Maybe it will be from this “unexpected friend,” or maybe another source comes into play. He’s got so many demons, and he’s also made so many mistakes and bad choices. At this point, he has to prove himself to others; forgiveness can’t just be something that is given immediately.

